Weekend PART-TIME Technical Operator (PRODUCTION/OPERATIONS) …. Charlotte, NC

Weekend PART-TIME Technical Operator (PRODUCTION/OPERATIONS) 25 hours/week

WCCB Charlotte (CW) is currently interviewing for a technical operator. A minimum of (1) year of television production or related experience is required. Candidate must possess strong technical and communication abilities, and be able to work well under high stress conditions.

This is a technical utility position that also serves as vacation and sick coverage, so the hours will be flexible as determined by the need of management.

PRIMARY DUTIES

Audio operator for WCCB/WOLO weekend newscasts

Studio operations (Prompter, Studio Cameras, Studio Managing)

WCCB audio back-up/vacation relief

Master Control back-up

Support for Bahakel Digital as needed

Support Traffic department with file transfer protocol

Interested Applicants should email or send a cover letter and resume to:

Rick Gamertsfelder / Production Manager

rgamertsfelder@wccbtv.com

WCCB

One Television Place

Charlotte NC 28205

EOE

10/19/20

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE