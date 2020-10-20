Weekend PART-TIME Technical Operator (PRODUCTION/OPERATIONS) …. Charlotte, NC
Weekend PART-TIME Technical Operator (PRODUCTION/OPERATIONS) 25 hours/week
WCCB Charlotte (CW) is currently interviewing for a technical operator. A minimum of (1) year of television production or related experience is required. Candidate must possess strong technical and communication abilities, and be able to work well under high stress conditions.
This is a technical utility position that also serves as vacation and sick coverage, so the hours will be flexible as determined by the need of management.
PRIMARY DUTIES
- Audio operator for WCCB/WOLO weekend newscasts
- Studio operations (Prompter, Studio Cameras, Studio Managing)
- WCCB audio back-up/vacation relief
- Master Control back-up
- Support for Bahakel Digital as needed
- Support Traffic department with file transfer protocol
Interested Applicants should email or send a cover letter and resume to:
Rick Gamertsfelder / Production Manager
rgamertsfelder@wccbtv.com
WCCB
One Television Place
Charlotte NC 28205
EOE
10/19/20
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE