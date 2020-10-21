235,861 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,970 deaths, 1,246 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 235,861 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, October 21. In addition, 2,970 people have died and 1,246 are currently hospitalized. Another 210,243 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 11,994 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 136 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,596

Bedford County – 1,606

Benton County – 396

Bledsoe County – 994

Blount County – 3,170

Bradley County – 3,447

Campbell County – 899

Cannon County – 390

Carroll County – 1,107

Carter County — 1,439

Cheatham County – 982

Chester County – 715

Claiborne County – 506

Clay County – 379

Cocke County – 952

Coffee County – 1,783

Crockett County — 802

Cumberland County – 1,536

Davidson County – 30,155

Decatur County – 645

DeKalb County – 686

Dickson County – 1,591

Dyer County – 2,071

Fayette County – 1,596

Fentress County – 869

Franklin County – 1,234

Gibson County – 2,078

Giles County – 911

Grainger County – 546

Greene County – 1,575

Grundy County – 525

Hamblen County – 2,365

Hamilton County – 11,289

Hancock County – 112

Hardeman County — 1,804

Hardin County – 1,336

Hawkins County – 1,117

Haywood County — 1,200

Henderson County — 1,373

Henry County — 753

Hickman County – 745

Houston County – 392

Humphreys County – 419

Jackson County – 422

Jefferson County –1,483

Johnson County – 1,115

Knox County – 12,081

Lake County – 976

Lauderdale County – 1,345

Lawrence County – 1,505

Lewis County — 358

Lincoln County – 830

Loudon County – 1,566

Macon County – 1,269

Madison County – 3,665

Marion County – 715

Marshall County – 1,063

Maury County – 3,112

McMinn County – 1,542

McNairy County — 1,096

Meigs County – 297

Monroe County – 1,382

Montgomery County – 3,933

Moore County — 249

Morgan County — 416

Obion County — 1,664

Overton County – 1,152

Perry County – 253

Pickett County — 250

Polk County – 476

Putnam County – 4,230

Rhea County – 1,059

Roane County – 1,224

Robertson County – 2,510

Rutherford County – 11,165

Scott County – 344

Sequatchie County – 330

Sevier County – 3,224

Shelby County – 34,739

Smith County – 954

Stewart County — 312

Sullivan County – 3,321

Sumner County – 5,715

Tipton County – 2,235

Trousdale County – 1,744

Unicoi County – 373

Union County — 514

Van Buren County – 195

Warren County – 1,368

Washington County – 1,368

Wayne County – 1,569

Weakley County — 1,453

White County – 1,122

Williamson County – 6,707

Wilson County – 4,455

Out of state – 3,761

Pending – 3,755

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 298

Asian – 2,056

Black or African-American – 40,038

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 174

Other/Multiracial – 26,374

White – 133,715

Pending – 33,206

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 158,788

Hispanic – 26,891

Pending – 50,182

Gender:

Female – 121,578

Male – 112,371

Pending – 1,912

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.