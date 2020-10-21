47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,684 total in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,684 in Madison County.

The new cases include 20 men, 21 women, and six patients whose gender has not been confirmed.

Those patients range in age from 1-year-old to 88-years-old.

There are currently 16 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,133 (57.9%)

38301: 1,126 (30.6%)

38356: 59 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.2%)

38366: 64 (1.7%)

38343: 39 (1.1%)

38313: 73 (2%)

38392: 24 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 42 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 4 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 45 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,087 (29.5%)

White: 1,533 (41.6%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 84 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 74 (2%)

Unspecified: 894 (24.3%)

Gender:

Female: 2,021 (54.9%)

Male: 1,621 (44%)

Unknown: 42 (1.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,305 (89.7%)

Not recovered: 61 (1.7%)

Better: 99 (2.7%)

Unknown: 145 (3.9%)

Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age: