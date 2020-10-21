Abundant Sunshine And Warm!

Weather Update: Wednesday, October 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another fair and mild start to the morning. Temps are in the lower 60s and will quickly rise through the 70s. Abundant sunshine, south wind and surface and upper level ridging will combine to make fore mainly sunny skies and warm temps into nearly the middle 80s this afternoon. This pattern will hold through tomorrow.



