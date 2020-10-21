Carroll County students take virtual field trip for Manufacturing Day

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Instead of hopping on a bus for this field trip, students hopped on their computers.

Wednesday morning, Allegion Republic Doors and Frames hosted a virtual field trip, showing students what a career in manufacturing looks like.

“We want young people to understand that manufacturing is constantly changing and evolving. It’s exciting,” Monte Bowers, plant manager at Allegion, said.

About 150 students from schools across Carroll County joined the virtual session to hear from employees at Allegion Republic about what a manufacturing job can do for them.

In years past, the field trip has been in person, but Allegion didn’t want COVID-19 to get in the way of students having this experience.

“It was a little different, but the students probably adapt better than many of us,” Bowers said.

It’s all part of “Manufacturing Day,” where plants and factories across the country partner with local schools to make sure young people know it’s not a dying industry.

“Young people are interested in what the jobs pay in manufacturing environments. For many of our positions, we are in the $15-to-$20 an hour range,” Bowers said.

In small, rural towns like McKenzie, students need to know just how important they are to the workforce.

“Our employees reside in almost every surrounding community. We offer continuing education allotments up to $8,000 per year,” Bowers said. “We invest in our facilities and our employees.”

Allegion Republic Doors and Frames employs more than 180 people in McKenzie, and the average time spent with the company is around a decade.