Local representative gives update on COVID-19 data privacy issue

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local representative is speaking on the recent issue of reporting patient information to the state if they test negative for COVID-19.

TN Dept of Health Covid-19 reporting update: Through numerous discussions with Commissioner Lisa Finch Piercey, Dr…. Posted by Rep Chris Todd on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Representative Chris Todd made a Facebook post stating there was a mistake in the reporting method. The Tennessee Department of Health’s online portal for reporting differed from the spreadsheet method.

“When they created the Excel spreadsheet for providers to make it a little easier, save them a little time, someone put ‘Required, if available’ versus ‘Optional,’ and that was simply a mistake,” Todd said.

He says health officials are looking into this and working to correct it.