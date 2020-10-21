Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/20 – 10/21/20

1/12 Latoya Hayes Assault

2/12 Dezarai Jones Violation of community corrections

3/12 Deandre Harrison Violation of probation

4/12 Halli Reasons Violation of probation

5/12 Joshua Landrum Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/12 Matthew Pitsenbarger Violation of community corrections

7/12 Nicolas Johnson Theft of property under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

8/12 Taylor Prunty Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/12 Terry Witford Violation of probation

10/12 Wade Baldwin Criminal trespassing



11/12 William Hairrell Violation of community corrections

12/12 Zachery Hall Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.