Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/20 – 10/21/20 October 21, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Latoya Hayes Assault 2/12Dezarai Jones Violation of community corrections 3/12Deandre Harrison Violation of probation 4/12Halli Reasons Violation of probation 5/12Joshua Landrum Driving on revoked/suspended license 6/12Matthew Pitsenbarger Violation of community corrections 7/12Nicolas Johnson Theft of property under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony 8/12Taylor Prunty Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 9/12Terry Witford Violation of probation 10/12Wade Baldwin Criminal trespassing 11/12William Hairrell Violation of community corrections 12/12Zachery Hall Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots