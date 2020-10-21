Protesters seek answers for West TN man killed in officer-involved shooting

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A protest was held for a West Tennessee man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

“We are trying to understand why these police officers took it upon themselves to cross county lines to subdue an individual,” said protest organizer Tracy Boyd.

Protesters gathered in front of City Hall in Henderson, demanding answers as to what happened to Anthony Jones.

Protest organizers and family members say they won’t stop until they find out what really happened.

A week after Anthony Jones was shot and killed by police, following a car chase that ended in McNairy County, a group of protesters are demanding answers.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Henderson police attempted to stop Jones, who led police on the chase into Bethel Springs, where he wrecked on Highway 45.

The TBI says Jones got out of the car and indicated he had a weapon.

Police initially attempted to use a taser to subdue Jones, but the TBI says the situation escalated and officers fired two shots.

The TBI says officers did not find a gun on scene.

Jones’ family joined in Wednesday’s protest at the Henderson Police Department, and his sister Sierra Jones says they just want justice for Anthony.

“We feel like a lot of things shouldn’t have happened and we just want justice,” Jones said.

“These are the answers that we are looking for,” Boyd said. “This is just what we are being told now.”

Protesters walked into city hall, saying they wanted to speak to the Henderson mayor and the police chief.

“Anthony is a human being. Anthony, he deserves his due process of law and so we are going to be out here,” Boyd said.

“Stuff is just not adding up, times are not adding up, we just want answers.”

Organizers say another protest will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Henderson City Hall.