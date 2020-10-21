Warm and Sunny for One More Day Before Rain Returns Friday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, October 21st

Exactly two months from today is the first day of Winter! In the meantime, we’re still enjoying highs in the 80s for the third day in a row and another is in the forecast tomorrow. A cold front will cut the warmer weather off on Friday with a second front on Monday possibly resulting in highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s next week.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue overnight in West Tennessee with our overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! It’ll come in handy on Friday when rain returns.



Like today, we can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across West Tennessee on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Rain returns Friday with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

