18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,702 total in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,702 in Madison County.

Coronavirus

The health department says those patients range in age from 23-years-old to 71-years-old.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,153 (58.2%)
  • 38301: 1,130 (30.5%)
  • 38356: 58 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 45 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 64 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 38 (1%)
  • 38313: 76 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 24 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 16 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 42 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 3 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 8 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 39 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,093 (29.5%)
  • White: 1,564 (42.2%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 87 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 73 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 873 (23.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,051 (55.4%)
  • Male: 1,632 (44.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,319 (89.7%)
  • Not recovered: 76 (2.1%)
  • Better: 98 (2.6%)
  • Unknown: 135 (3.6%)
  • Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 163 (4.4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 473 (12.8%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 681 (18.4%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 554 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 517 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 541 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 394 (10.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 209 (5.6%)
  • 80+: 142 (3.8%)
  • Unknown: 28 (0.8%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts