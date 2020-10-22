18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,702 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,702 in Madison County.

The health department says those patients range in age from 23-years-old to 71-years-old.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,153 (58.2%)

38301: 1,130 (30.5%)

38356: 58 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.2%)

38366: 64 (1.7%)

38343: 38 (1%)

38313: 76 (2.1%)

38392: 24 (0.6%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 42 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 3 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 39 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,093 (29.5%)

White: 1,564 (42.2%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 87 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 73 (2%)

Unspecified: 873 (23.6%)

Gender:

Female: 2,051 (55.4%)

Male: 1,632 (44.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,319 (89.7%)

Not recovered: 76 (2.1%)

Better: 98 (2.6%)

Unknown: 135 (3.6%)

Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age: