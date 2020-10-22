18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 3,702 total in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,702 in Madison County.
The health department says those patients range in age from 23-years-old to 71-years-old.
Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,153 (58.2%)
- 38301: 1,130 (30.5%)
- 38356: 58 (1.6%)
- 38391: 45 (1.2%)
- 38366: 64 (1.7%)
- 38343: 38 (1%)
- 38313: 76 (2.1%)
- 38392: 24 (0.6%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 42 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 3 (0.1%)
- 38308: 8 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 39 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,093 (29.5%)
- White: 1,564 (42.2%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 87 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 73 (2%)
- Unspecified: 873 (23.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,051 (55.4%)
- Male: 1,632 (44.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,319 (89.7%)
- Not recovered: 76 (2.1%)
- Better: 98 (2.6%)
- Unknown: 135 (3.6%)
- Deaths: 74 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 163 (4.4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 473 (12.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 681 (18.4%)
- 31 – 40 years: 554 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 517 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 541 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 394 (10.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 209 (5.6%)
- 80+: 142 (3.8%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.8%)