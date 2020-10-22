237,907 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,011 deaths, 1,300 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 237,907 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, October 22. In addition, 3,011 people have died and are 1,300 currently hospitalized. Another 212,555 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 12,249 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 139 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,611

Bedford County – 1,617

Benton County – 397

Bledsoe County – 999

Blount County – 3,191

Bradley County – 3,479

Campbell County – 911

Cannon County – 396

Carroll County – 1,105

Carter County — 1,465

Cheatham County – 1,000

Chester County – 715

Claiborne County – 508

Clay County – 383

Cocke County – 966

Coffee County – 1,799

Crockett County — 803

Cumberland County – 1,561

Davidson County – 30,302

Decatur County – 648

DeKalb County – 690

Dickson County – 1,604

Dyer County – 2,096

Fayette County – 1,605

Fentress County – 877

Franklin County – 1,244

Gibson County – 2082

Giles County – 921

Grainger County – 551

Greene County – 1618

Grundy County – 535

Hamblen County – 2379

Hamilton County – 11,368

Hancock County – 113

Hardeman County — 1,821

Hardin County – 1,352

Hawkins County – 1,142

Haywood County — 1,210

Henderson County — 1,379

Henry County — 756

Hickman County – 751

Houston County – 399

Humphreys County – 424

Jackson County – 434

Jefferson County – 1,492

Johnson County – 1,117

Knox County – 12,174

Lake County – 975

Lauderdale County – 1,367

Lawrence County – 1,526

Lewis County — 360

Lincoln County – 836

Loudon County – 1,566

Macon County – 1,286

Madison County – 3,696

Marion County – 724

Marshall County – 1,085

Maury County – 3,139

McMinn County – 1,564

McNairy County — 1,099

Meigs County – 300

Monroe County – 1,395

Montgomery County – 3,988

Moore County — 254

Morgan County — 422

Obion County — 1,678

Overton County – 1,165

Perry County – 261

Pickett County — 252

Polk County – 483

Putnam County – 4,257

Rhea County – 1,063

Roane County – 1,223

Robertson County – 2,537

Rutherford County – 11,274

Scott County – 351

Sequatchie County – 329

Sevier County – 3,241

Shelby County – 34,892

Smith County – 962

Stewart County — 312

Sullivan County – 3,395

Sumner County – 5,788

Tipton County – 2,260

Trousdale County – 1,751

Unicoi County – 384

Union County — 517

Van Buren County – 197

Warren County – 1,387

Washington County – 3,241

Wayne County – 1,569

Weakley County — 1,467

White County – 1,133

Williamson County – 6,802

Wilson County – 4,514

Out of state – 3,828

Pending – 3,822

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 300

Asian – 2,073

Black or African-American – 40,366

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 176

Other/Multiracial – 26,453

White – 135,291

Pending – 33,248

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 160,825

Hispanic – 27,009

Pending – 50,073

Gender:

Female – 122,687

Male – 113,299

Pending – 1,921

