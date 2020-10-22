Antique store gives back to resource for children

JACKSON, Tenn. — An antique store is giving back to charity through a fall shopping night.

Carriage House Antique Market and Cafe held a fundraiser for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Admission into the shopping event was a teddy bear, which goes to the Center for their teddy bear displays.

A Carl Perkins Center staff member says each child who comes into the Center gets a bear.

One worker says the fundraiser is personal for her.

“My son has Aspergers and ADHD, and he’s been severely bullied. He sees a specialist at the Carl Perkins Center, and it doesn’t cost us a dime,” Carriage House Antique Market and Cafe Social Media Manager Mandy Hollinshead said.

Organizers also took monetary donations for the Center.