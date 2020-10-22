Brownsville murder suspect arrested, found hiding under bed

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a Brownsville murder investigation has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to a news release.

The release states Kendrick Jones was wanted for second-degree murder by the Brownsville Police Department in the fatal shooting of Patrick Shaw, Sr. on October 16.

Marshals say they were contacted after Jones was named as a suspect in the shooting.

According to the release, marshals located Jones on October 21 at an associate’s residence in Dresden, where he was found hiding under a bed.

“The Marshals focus on fugitives like Kendrick Jones,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “His arrest makes the Brownsville community safer.”