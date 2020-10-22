Christ Community Health Services to hold drive-thru flu shot clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services in East Jackson will offer drive-thru flu shots on Oct. 29.

According to a news release, the clinic is for existing patients, and will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The flu shot is $16 for individuals or patients who do not have insurance, according to the release.

Flu shots are available for those who are not patients by calling the office at (731) 549-0330 to schedule an appointment.

Those who do wish to receive a flu shot are encouraged to pre-register.

Christ Community Health Services is located at 655 Lexington Ave. in Jackson.