Church donates semi-truck to local non-profit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church has donated a refrigerated semi-truck to the Regional Inter-Faith Association, enabling them to serve more cold food to the community.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated $280,000 worth of food to RIFA over the course of this year. They’ve now added a refrigerated semi-truck to assist RIFA in handling cold storage foods.

Executive Director Lisa Tillman says the truck is a great upgrade, and that it will make an impact in their day-to-day work.

Tillman says the truck will be put to use as soon as possible, and that it will be very useful in their many upcoming events.

“It will make a huge impact in the work that we’re doing, providing food to the community through all the different programs and ministries that we have,” Tillman said.

“This is a need for them to have, to have help transporting food around the community and around West Tennessee,” said Aaron Raab, with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mayor Jimmy Harris attended the presentation of the truck. He said the community is extremely fortunate to have RIFA and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.