Correctional facility celebrates graduation of student-inmates

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — CoreCivic’s Hardeman County Correctional Facility celebrated the graduation of 25 student-inmates.

A news release from CoreCivic says the graduation was held in early October. They say the ceremony had to be restricted to staff only due to the pandemic.

The release says the student-inmates graduated with either a CTE or HSE.

“Feeling the achievement of this [graduation] has given me the inspiration to continue on,” said Walter Monk, who earned an HSE diploma. “By my achieving this goal, it’s going to make me want to motivate other people to achieve something positive. Change is very much possible for people. Anyone can change their ways, thoughts and mind. Change is very possible in life.”

CoreCivic says over 2,400 inmates have graduated since the beginning of the pandemic.