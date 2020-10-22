Henry Co. to extend mask mandate to Oct. 30

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County Mayor Brent Greer announced he is extending the county’s mask mandate.

A news release from the county says the mandate will now expire on Friday, Oct. 30. The order was set to expire Thursday at midnight, according to the release.

“The need to remain vigilant and continue to use best practices to slow coronavirus spread remains important to the health of our community,” Mayor Greer said.

The Henry County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To make an appointment, call (731) 642-4025.