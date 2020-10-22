Jeff Young trial to move to Memphis, set for March

JACKSON, Tenn. — A federal judge has granted a motion for a change of venue for Jeff Young’s trial.

Young, a nurse practitioner, was one of 15 medical professionals in West Tennessee indicted in an April 2019 opioid investigation. Young was indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances, unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances to a pregnant woman, and maintaining a drug-involved premises, according to court documents.

The indictment alleges Young prescribed controlled substances “to obtain money, status, notoriety, and sexual favors,” according to court documents.

Court documents say Young is also accused of treating patients while under the influence.

Earlier this week, a federal judge granted Young’s motion for a change of venue due to concerns about pre-trial publicity in the Jackson area. Court documents say the move would also allow for certain COVID-19 health and safety precautions, such as larger chambers and courtrooms.

Court documents say the trial, which is currently set for March 15, 2021, will now be heard in Memphis by Judge John T. Fowlkes.