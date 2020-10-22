JMCSS officials provide update on devices for students

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System gave an update on the availability of electronic devices for students.

This week, JMCSS received nearly 6,000 Chromebook laptops.

“Right now, we are going through the imaging process and inventorying process. We want to work out all the kinks on the front end so that when we do in the next couple days, [we] are able to hand these out to the students,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Staff and Public Information for JMCSS.

That way the devices can be in working order for students to use. Hammond says about 400 CyberSchool students are waiting on devices.

“Those devices are in. First our technology department is going to inventory the devices, image the devices with the proper programs and software before handing those out to the students,” said Hammond.

Hammond says the district was working to find devices that were affordable, easy for students to use and worked with the applications used by teachers across the district.

“This is one of the milestones this year. I know that we are in a pandemic, but better days are ahead. And if you’re wondering why, there are two reasons. Our school, our students are in-person and they are learning safely. The numbers bear that out, and also we received the technology we are waiting on,” Hammond said.

Hammond says the long-term goal is to get every student a device for them to use.