Local bookstore hosts special ‘After Hours’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local bookstore is hosting a special event.

Light Trap Books is hosting its “After Hours” event. With a $10 ticket, customers will be able to browse holiday titles and merchandise.

Light Trap Books says it will offer complimentary drinks for customers during the event, and will even provide free gift-wrapping.

You can buy your tickets beforehand or in-store. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

To purchase your ticket, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.