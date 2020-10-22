Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/20 – 10/22/20 October 22, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20TIDWELL, BONI Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20BAGWELL, CRYSTAL Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20BATES, NAJI Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20BOND, DEVONTE Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20BOYD, ASHLEY Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20BRITT, DAYNA Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20CHUMNEY, RICHARD Contempt of court, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20GEANES, COREISHA Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20GRAYER, ANTHONY Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20HARRIS, ROBERT Violation of probation, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20HEUY, ORLANDOS Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20JACKSON, DEEUNTAYE Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20JOHNSON, DAHMAHNEE Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20KIDD, SHIQUAJA Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20LOGAN, JASON Vandalism, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20MCTIZIC, CURTIS Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20PERKINS, LESLEY Schedule II drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20ROBINSON, KENDRICK Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20THOMAS, AUTUMN Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20WHITE, MESHYALA Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/22/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest