Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/20 – 10/22/20

1/20 TIDWELL, BONI Simple domestic assault

2/20 BAGWELL, CRYSTAL Aggravated assault

3/20 BATES, NAJI Vandalism

4/20 BOND, DEVONTE Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations

5/20 BOYD, ASHLEY Reckless endangerment



6/20 BRITT, DAYNA Violation of community corrections

7/20 CHUMNEY, RICHARD Contempt of court, violation of order of protection

8/20 GEANES, COREISHA Disorderly conduct

9/20 GRAYER, ANTHONY Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/20 HARRIS, ROBERT Violation of probation, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism



11/20 HEUY, ORLANDOS Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

12/20 JACKSON, DEEUNTAYE Simple domestic assault, vandalism

13/20 JOHNSON, DAHMAHNEE Violation of community corrections

14/20 KIDD, SHIQUAJA Failure to appear

15/20 LOGAN, JASON Vandalism, violation of probation



16/20 MCTIZIC, CURTIS Driving on revoked/suspended license

17/20 PERKINS, LESLEY Schedule II drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

18/20 ROBINSON, KENDRICK Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

19/20 THOMAS, AUTUMN Failure to appear

20/20 WHITE, MESHYALA Failure to appear









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/22/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.