Physician speaks out on COVID-19 data reporting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local physician is continuing to speak out against and raise awareness of reporting of patient information to the state if a patient tests negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Jimmy Hoppers with Physicians Quality Care says the state only has to do one thing for this to end.

“I think they’ve made a wrong choice, and all they have to do is stand up and say, ‘Hey, we didn’t realize this, this really slipped under the radar. No, we don’t want your private information if you test negative for COVID-19.’ That’s it,” Hoppers said.

It’s an ongoing discussion of reporting or not when it comes to information of patients who test negative for COVID-19.

“If they’re really sincere about not requiring this information, they can do it in one sentence. That’s all we’re asking,” Hoppers said.

Monday, Hoppers first spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about emails from employees with the Tennessee Department of Health requiring the clinic to report patient information of people who test negative for COVID-19.

He continues to speak out against this, saying it is a violation of HIPAA, and even got legislators involved since then.

“I have yet to talk with anybody in a position of influence that, once they understand this issue, steam doesn’t come out of their ears. They understand this is a fundamental right,” Hoppers said.

He says he received conflicting information on reporting.

“I’m getting conflicting emails, and they’re not coming from official sources. They’re coming from low level. So far, nothing has changed,” Hoppers said.

Hoppers spoke on the recent discovery of a mistake between the online portal and Excel spreadsheet for clinics to report testing information, as revealed by Representative Chris Todd.

“There are some lines on one that say ‘Required, if available,'” Hoppers said. “It’s stuff like your birthday, your age, your sex, your race. We gather that information. We don’t give it to anybody, but we gather it.”

He says speaking out against this isn’t about him or his clinic.

“It’s not because I want them to bend to my will. It’s because I want them to bend to the will of the people,” Hoppers said.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s response to the concern says, in part: