Scattered Thunderstorms Possible on Friday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, October 22nd

As forecast, temperatures are warming up into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon across West Tennessee. Today is unofficially the hottest day of October so far, and it will likely go down that way. This is only the 9th time in weather history in Jackson that the monthly maximum temp was reached on or after October 22nd. Colder weather will come through over the next several days with not one, but two cold fronts in the forecast!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will become increasingly cloudy overnight into Friday morning. There's a slight chance for rain just before sunrise but showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area more or less AFTER daybreak. Temperatures will drop only to the middle 60s tomorrow morning.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day tomorrow including in the hours leading up to high school football games. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s before the cold front arrives bringing us cooler weather this weekend. There’s a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow with a primary concern for one or two thunderstorms producing damaging winds or large hail. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

