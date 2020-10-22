Sunny And Humid Today, Rain Approaching On Friday

Weather Update – 8:15 a.m. – Thursday, October 22nd

Happy Thursday Everyone!

Get ready for a Summer-Like afternoon over west Tennessee!

Thursday will probably wind up being our warmest day in the last couple of weeks as high temperatures climb into the lower to middle 80’s. Warm and humid air continues to pump into the region ahead of a cold front off to our northwest. The front arrives on Friday afternoon along with showers and storms.

TODAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, Highs in the lower to middle 80’s and light southeast winds. Tonight, Increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers after midnight, lows around 64. Rain chances increase into Friday morning with a few showers by sunrise. Showers and storms likely in the afternoon, Highs in the upper 70’s. **A few storms could become strong so don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! It’ll come in handy on Friday when rain returns.

The weekend will feature more clouds than anything else, but a few peaks of sunshine here and there will be possible.



Yesterday marked the hottest temperature of October so far was today with a high of 83°F – only another degree will set a new monthly maximum temp! Rain returns Friday with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening! The risk for severe weather looks low but there is a possibility for thunderstorms to linger in southwest Tennessee and near the Tennessee River after sunset possibly impacting high school football games there. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB