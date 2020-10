LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Derrick Deontry Swift.

The TBI says Swift was found fatally shot at a residence on Dixon Street in Tiptonville on October 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipstoTBI@tn.gov.