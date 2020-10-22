WIC to host drive-through trick-or-treating October 30th

JACKSON, Tenn. — Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department have joined to present “WIC or Treat.”

WIC participants will have the opportunity to bring their children to the drive-through trick-or-treating event on Friday, October 30 at The WIC Center, located at 589 East College Street in Jackson.

WIC staff will be handing out “healthy snacks and healthier candy options” via curbside.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (731) 423-3020 and press 1 for WIC.