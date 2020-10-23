21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,723 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,723.

Those patients range in age from 8-year-old to 82-years-old.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,167 (58.2%)
  • 38301: 1,135 (30.5%)
  • 38356: 58 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 45 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 65 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 38 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 76 (2%)
  • 38392: 25 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 16 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 42 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 3 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 8 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 39 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,097 (29.4%)
  • White: 1,573 (42.3%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 89 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 73 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 879 (23.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,070 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,637 (44%)
  • Unknown: 16 (0.4%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,341 (90%)
  • Not recovered: 80 (2%)
  • Better: 109 (3%)
  • Unknown: 119 (3%)
  • Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 164 (4.4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 474 (12.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 690 (18.5%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 556 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 520 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 545 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 395 (10.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 211 (5.7%)
  • 80+: 143 (3.9%)
  • Unknown: 25 (0.7%)
