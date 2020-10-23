21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,723 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,723.

Those patients range in age from 8-year-old to 82-years-old.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,167 (58.2%)

38301: 1,135 (30.5%)

38356: 58 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.2%)

38366: 65 (1.7%)

38343: 38 (1.1%)

38313: 76 (2%)

38392: 25 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 42 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 3 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 39 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,097 (29.4%)

White: 1,573 (42.3%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 89 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 73 (2%)

Unspecified: 879 (23.6%)

Gender:

Female: 2,070 (55.6%)

Male: 1,637 (44%)

Unknown: 16 (0.4%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,341 (90%)

Not recovered: 80 (2%)

Better: 109 (3%)

Unknown: 119 (3%)

Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age: