21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,723 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,723.
Those patients range in age from 8-year-old to 82-years-old.
Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,167 (58.2%)
- 38301: 1,135 (30.5%)
- 38356: 58 (1.6%)
- 38391: 45 (1.2%)
- 38366: 65 (1.7%)
- 38343: 38 (1.1%)
- 38313: 76 (2%)
- 38392: 25 (0.7%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 42 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 3 (0.1%)
- 38308: 8 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 39 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,097 (29.4%)
- White: 1,573 (42.3%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 89 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 73 (2%)
- Unspecified: 879 (23.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,070 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,637 (44%)
- Unknown: 16 (0.4%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,341 (90%)
- Not recovered: 80 (2%)
- Better: 109 (3%)
- Unknown: 119 (3%)
- Deaths: 74 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 164 (4.4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 474 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 690 (18.5%)
- 31 – 40 years: 556 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 520 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 545 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 395 (10.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 211 (5.7%)
- 80+: 143 (3.9%)
- Unknown: 25 (0.7%)