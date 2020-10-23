241,513 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,076 deaths, 1,248 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 241,513 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, October 23. In addition, 3,076 people have died and 1,248 are currently hospitalized. Another 214,634 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 12,583 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 153 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,646

Bedford County – 1,650

Benton County – 411

Bledsoe County – 1,010

Blount County – 3,273

Bradley County – 3,519

Campbell County – 975

Cannon County – 404

Carroll County – 1,125

Carter County — 1,495

Cheatham County – 1,031

Chester County – 721

Claiborne County – 514

Clay County – 394

Cocke County – 1,014

Coffee County – 1,832

Crockett County — 829

Cumberland County – 1,584

Davidson County – 30,982

Decatur County – 648

DeKalb County – 711

Dickson County – 1,636

Dyer County – 2,163

Fayette County – 1,650

Fentress County – 889

Franklin County – 1,263

Gibson County – 2,123

Giles County – 937

Grainger County – 566

Greene County – 1,654

Grundy County – 545

Hamblen County – 2,422

Hamilton County – 11,497

Hancock County – 115

Hardeman County — 1,854

Hardin County – 1,375

Hawkins County – 1,170

Haywood County — 1,253

Henderson County — 1,398

Henry County — 771

Hickman County – 767

Houston County – 404

Humphreys County – 434

Jackson County – 446

Jefferson County – 1,529

Johnson County – 1,127

Knox County – 12,398

Lake County – 980

Lauderdale County – 1,404

Lawrence County – 1,556

Lewis County — 375

Lincoln County – 852

Loudon County – 1,588

Macon County – 1,307

Madison County – 3,711

Marion County – 741

Marshall County – 1,108

Maury County – 3,164

McMinn County – 1,589

McNairy County — 1,111

Meigs County – 306

Monroe County – 1,419

Montgomery County – 4,080

Moore County — 259

Morgan County — 431

Obion County — 1,730

Overton County – 1,184

Perry County – 277

Pickett County — 262

Polk County – 492

Putnam County – 4,329

Rhea County – 1,083

Roane County – 1,257

Robertson County – 2,577

Rutherford County – 11,502

Scott County – 362

Sequatchie County – 338

Sevier County – 3,299

Shelby County – 35,564

Smith County – 976

Stewart County — 317

Sullivan County – 3,540

Sumner County – 5,900

Tipton County – 2,309

Trousdale County – 1,758

Unicoi County – 395

Union County — 523

Van Buren County – 201

Warren County – 1,415

Washington County – 3,326

Wayne County – 1,584

Weakley County — 1,511

White County – 1,150

Williamson County – 6,897

Wilson County – 4,577

Out of state – 3,906

Pending – 2,837

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and cluster.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 301

Asian – 2,098

Black or African-American – 40,676

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 178

Other/Multiracial – 26,793

White – 137,154

Pending – 34,313

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 162,436

Hispanic – 27,132

Pending – 51,945

Gender:

Female – 124,620

Male – 114,951

Pending – 1,942

Clusters:

Number of facilities with more than one case (resident or staff) in the previous 28 days – 259

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 3,680

Total number of resident deaths – 454

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 3,133

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.