Bolivar police, TBI investigating overnight homicide

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an early morning shooting that killed a man.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street in Bolivar.

Police say officers found Jacquez Perry, who was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Bolivar Police Department says in a statement released Friday morning that the investigations are ongoing, but Perry’s death does not appear to be related to last weekend’s shooting.