Bolivar police, TBI investigating overnight homicide
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an early morning shooting that killed a man.
Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street in Bolivar.
Police say officers found Jacquez Perry, who was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where he died as a result of his injuries.
The Bolivar Police Department says in a statement released Friday morning that the investigations are ongoing, but Perry’s death does not appear to be related to last weekend’s shooting.
“Our city has been rocked by these recent incidents resulting the loss of life of two beloved residents. We are heartbroken and saddened at these senseless acts of violence,” said Mayor Julian McTizic. “On behalf of the City of Bolivar, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to families and loved ones of both Freddrikus Tysean Perry and Jacquez Perry.”