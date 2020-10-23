City of Jackson to apply for TDOT grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at Jackson City Hall Friday afternoon.

The city is applying for a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant that provides additional funding for improved sidewalks or additional sidewalks.

The sidewalks would go along North Parkway from the health department over to Highland.

Aerial maps and photos showing several areas in the city that need improved sidewalks were presented during the meeting.

“The major intersection of Highland and North Parkway and showing how the sidewalk terminates at the entrance into Kroger, and how we are going to try to get sidewalks to the JTA bus transit stop, the health department, over through the intersection to Kroger, over to the Dollar General. So we are looking at all that on an aerial map,” said Jennie Keel, TLM Associates Civil Engineer and Construction Manager.

Keel says TLM Associates is helping with the grant application.

Leaders say this grant from TDOT goes up to a million dollars and is a highly competitive grant.