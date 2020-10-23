Educator of the Week: Sally Rogers

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Meet Sally Rogers, a first grade teacher at University School of Jackson. She’s been teaching for 14 years and just recently joined USJ.

“I just love serving, and so I love being able to serve children,” Rogers said. “Truly feel like that is a calling.”

When it comes to teaching younger children, she highlights the importance of letting them know they are in a safe space.

“Letting the children know that I love them. I feel like that is important for their academic success, but [also] their personal success,” Sally said. “I think no matter how old they are, they need to know that adults believe in them.”

Rogers is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any other nominee, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.