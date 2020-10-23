Farm to host corn maze fundraiser for dive team

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — If you’re looking for fun fall festivities this weekend, one local farm is hosting one with a purpose.

Sunset Valley Farms in Henderson County will host a corn maze all day on Saturday. It will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Proceeds go back to the West Tennessee Dive Team, which helps with water searches in the area. Money raised from the event will help the dive team with maintenance costs and equipment.

Director of Operations Eric Robertson explains why fundraisers like this are important for the team.

“Without those, it would be impossible for us to function as a dive team. We would not be able to respond to calls in any events of drownings or vehicle recoveries,” Robertson said.

Admission is $10. The corn roast starts at 6 p.m.