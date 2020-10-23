Grubb’s Grocery launches curbside service for north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grubb’s Grocery is making it easier for the those in north Jackson to get their groceries.

Grubb’s launched a curbside service in north Jackson on Friday.

The service is available throughout the week, and Grubb’s owner Chris Felder says they wanted to make sure the service was suitable for everyone, especially during COVID-19.

“When COVID hit around March, we was already getting our store online for curbside pickup. We just sped the process up a little bit and decided it would be convenient for north Jackson,” Felder said.

The new curbside pickup is located at 31 Bowling Drive, near the corner of Old Humboldt Road and the 45 Bypass.