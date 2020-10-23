UPDATE: Mississippi man arrested in fatal Bolivar shooting

UPDATE:

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — In a Facebook post, Bolivar police say a person named Bryquez Buggs, 21, of Ashland, Mississippi, has been identified as the person responsible for the shooting. He was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Buggs is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree murder, according to Bolivar police.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Bolivar Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting that killed 31-year-old Jacquez Perry.

“I feel like it was very wrong what happened to Jacquez. He was like a brother to me. He was a very good, good dude, and it’s just crazy,” said Tiesha Crisp, Perry’s friend.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street in Bolivar around 1 a.m. on Friday.

“It hurt my heart. It hurt my heart. I couldn’t do nothing, but cry. It was wrong, and I feel like we need justice for Jacquez because he was a very good person. He helped everyone. Everyone knew him,” Crisp said.

Perry was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where he later died. Bolivar police say they cannot release anymore information at this time, as this remains an ongoing investigation.

Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic released a statement on his Facebook page, stating:

“Our city has been rocked by these recent incidents resulting [in] the loss of life of two beloved residents. We are heartbroken and saddened at these senseless acts of violence. On behalf of the City of Bolivar, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to families and loved ones of both Freddrikus Tysean Perry and Jacquez Perry.”

“I’ve been knowing Jacquez my whole life. He’s been the same ever since I met him. He gets better and better,” Crisp said.

Bolivar police added that this shooting is not related to another recent shooting in the area.