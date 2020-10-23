Local church to offer free food boxes on Saturday

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local church is inviting anyone and everyone to a drive-thru event for free food.

Faith Family of First Assembly of God partnered with Rural Compassion, Farmers to Families and CityServe to give away 1,200 boxes of food.

The drive-thru event will begin Saturday at 11 a.m., and it will run until the boxes run out.

Each box contains 1 gallon of milk, 5 to 6 pounds of protein, 10 to 12 pounds of produce, and 5 to 6 pounds of dairy.

Pastor Mark Hodges says the church is just wanting to love on and bless Humboldt and the surrounding communities.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are. This is just an outreach just saying, ‘Hey we love you, God loves you, and we just want to bless you,'” First Assembly of God Pastor Mark Hodge said.

The distribution will take place in front of the church at 1524 Carriage Lane in Humboldt. They will have volunteers directing traffic.