Mugshots : Madison County : 10/22/20 – 10/23/20 October 23, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10FREDDIE BROWN Violation of community corrections 2/10JORDAN WINSTON Violation of community corrections 3/10DANIEL DONAHOE First degree murder, especially aggravated robbery 4/10ELVIS PROCTOR First degree murder, especially aggravated robbery 5/10JONATHAN WOODS Violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia 6/10KALA BAILEY Violation of probation 7/10KAYLA JACKSON Theft under $1,000, identity theft 8/10KIMBLERY CALDWELL Theft of property under $1,000, violation of probation, failure to appear 9/10LISA VELA Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia 10/10NAHSHON BLACK Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/23/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots