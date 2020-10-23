Mugshots : Madison County : 10/22/20 – 10/23/20

1/10 FREDDIE BROWN Violation of community corrections

2/10 JORDAN WINSTON Violation of community corrections

3/10 DANIEL DONAHOE First degree murder, especially aggravated robbery

4/10 ELVIS PROCTOR First degree murder, especially aggravated robbery

5/10 JONATHAN WOODS Violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/10 KALA BAILEY Violation of probation

7/10 KAYLA JACKSON Theft under $1,000, identity theft

8/10 KIMBLERY CALDWELL Theft of property under $1,000, violation of probation, failure to appear

9/10 LISA VELA Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/10 NAHSHON BLACK Violation of probation





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/23/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.