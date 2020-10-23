Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Through Early Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, October 23rd

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the evening. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather, so while most storms won’t become severe, one or two producing hail and gusty winds are possible. Many storms may cause heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! It’ll come in handy on Friday when rain returns.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will likely linger into the early evening, and football games being played in southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River will probably still have some wet weather nearby at kickoff. Make sure to download the WBBJ Weather app on the App Store or on Google Play to track the rain! Storms will be gone by 10 o’clock with quieter weather overnight and lows near 50°F.

A cool and cloudy weekend is in the forecast for West Tennessee. Temperatures will only warm up to the middle 50s on Saturday with a slight chance for rain. Winds will be lighter but out of the north-northeast to make it feel even more brisk. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

