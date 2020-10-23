Thunderstorms Are Heading Our Way

Weather Update – 8:39 a.m. – Friday, October 23rd

Yesterday was officially the hottest day of October so far, and it will likely go down that way! This is only the 9th time in weather history in Jackson that the monthly maximum temp was reached on or after October 22nd. Colder weather will come through over the next several days with not one, but two cold fronts in the forecast!

TODAY

Showers and storms to our west this morning becoming more concentrated locally in the afternoon and a couple of storms could be strong so be weather aware. Highs will top out around 77 degrees with winds turning out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and higher gusts.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day including in the hours leading up to high school football games. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s before the cold front arrives bringing us cooler weather this weekend. There’s a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon with a primary concern for one or two thunderstorms producing damaging winds or large hail.

Winds will be gusting out of the northwest in the evening and turning cooler overnight so take the umbrella and the jacket if you are out tonight. Blustery winds at football time as well along with dropping temperatures.

It’s possible that thunderstorms will stick around into the early evening in southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River. Be prepared for rain at those football games with a rain jacket just in case! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

