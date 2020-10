Viewer photos: Cow hugging becomes new wellness trend

Could cow hugging be the new wellness trend?

A farm in the Netherlands is trying it out, and seems to be doing well with it.

According to a study, it could alleviate stress.

Since we’re in West Tennessee, literally surrounded by pastures, we asked viewers to send in their best cow hugging pics — and they clearly delivered!