244,087 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,100 deaths, 1,247 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 244,087 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, October 24. In addition, 3,100 people have died and 1,247 are currently hospitalized. Another 216,744 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 12,916 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 156 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,666

Bedford County – 1,681

Benton County – 413

Bledsoe County – 1,011

Blount County – 3,309

Bradley County – 3,558

Campbell County – 1,000

Cannon County – 408

Carroll County – 1,130

Carter County — 1,529

Cheatham County – 1,041

Chester County – 725

Claiborne County – 518

Clay County – 401

Cocke County – 1,035

Coffee County – 1,853

Crockett County — 833

Cumberland County – 1,595

Davidson County – 31,206

Decatur County – 655

DeKalb County – 725

Dickson County – 1,648

Dyer County – 2,189

Fayette County – 1,667

Fentress County – 908

Franklin County – 1,278

Gibson County – 2,130

Giles County – 951

Grainger County – 603

Greene County – 1,684

Grundy County – 553

Hamblen County – 2,445

Hamilton County – 11,618

Hancock County – 117

Hardeman County — 1,864

Hardin County – 1,379

Hawkins County – 1,188

Haywood County — 1,272

Henderson County — 1,402

Henry County — 781

Hickman County – 779

Houston County – 409

Humphreys County – 440

Jackson County – 452

Jefferson County – 1,537

Johnson County – 1,132

Knox County – 12,561

Lake County – 983

Lauderdale County – 1,423

Lawrence County – 1,587

Lewis County — 385

Lincoln County – 880

Loudon County – 1,612

Macon County – 1,324

Madison County – 3,740

Marion County – 747

Marshall County – 1,126

Maury County – 3,218

McMinn County – 1,615

McNairy County — 1,112

Meigs County – 307

Monroe County – 1,443

Montgomery County – 4,115

Moore County — 265

Morgan County — 435

Obion County — 1,741

Overton County – 1,213

Perry County – 291

Pickett County — 272

Polk County – 503

Putnam County – 4,403

Rhea County – 1,093

Roane County – 1,285

Robertson County – 2,589

Rutherford County – 11,611

Scott County – 374

Sequatchie County – 342

Sevier County – 3,328

Shelby County – 35,753

Smith County – 984

Stewart County — 320

Sullivan County – 3,653

Sumner County – 5,948

Tipton County – 2,322

Trousdale County – 1,768

Unicoi County – 404

Union County — 538

Van Buren County – 205

Warren County – 1,425

Washington County – 3,388

Wayne County – 1,591

Weakley County — 1,523

White County – 1,175

Williamson County – 6,971

Wilson County – 4,629

Out of state – 3,896

Pending – 2,953

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and cluster.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 303

Asian – 2,118

Black or African-American – 40,918

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 180

Other/Multiracial – 26,919

White – 138,628

Pending – 35,021

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 163,888

Hispanic – 27,236

Pending – 52,963

Gender:

Female – 126,011

Male – 116,114

Pending – 1,962

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.