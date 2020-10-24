36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,759 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,759.

Those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 95-years-old.

Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,188 (58.2%)
  • 38301: 1,147 (30.5%)
  • 38356: 59 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 45 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 65 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 38 (1%)
  • 38313: 76 (2%)
  • 38392: 25 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 42 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 41 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,104 (29.4%)
  • White: 1,583 (42.1%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 90 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 73 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 897 (23.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,087 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,650 (43.9%)
  • Unknown: 22 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,369 (89.6%)
  • Not recovered: 86 (2.3%)
  • Better: 112 (3%)
  • Unknown: 118 (3.1%)
  • Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 169 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 476 (12.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 693 (18.4%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 561 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 525 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 547 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 399 (10.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 213 (5.7%)
  • 80+: 146 (3.9%)
  • Unknown: 30 (0.8%)
