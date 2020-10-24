36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,759 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,759.

Those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 95-years-old.

Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,188 (58.2%)

38301: 1,147 (30.5%)

38356: 59 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.2%)

38366: 65 (1.7%)

38343: 38 (1%)

38313: 76 (2%)

38392: 25 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.4%)

38362: 42 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 41 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,104 (29.4%)

White: 1,583 (42.1%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 90 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 73 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 897 (23.6%)

Gender:

Female: 2,087 (55.5%)

Male: 1,650 (43.9%)

Unknown: 22 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,369 (89.6%)

Not recovered: 86 (2.3%)

Better: 112 (3%)

Unknown: 118 (3.1%)

Deaths: 74 (2%)

Age: