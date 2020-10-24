Blustery Winds And Showers For Saturday

Weather Update – 7:35 a.m. – Saturday, October 24th

Drizzle and showers linger as a cold front slowly pushes south of the region today. A few showers will continue today with most of the rain along and south of the magic I-40 today. Rain will be with us on several days next week as well so don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

TODAY

Showers at times with cloudy skies all day and highs around 55 degrees. Winds will be blustery and brisk out of the northeast at 10 mph with gust to 20 mph so don’t forget the wind jacket.

A cool and cloudy weekend is in the forecast for West Tennessee. Clouds will continue into Sunday and it will be warmer with a few periods of sunshine late Sunday and possible again on Monday.

