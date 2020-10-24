Highway dedication held for former mayor, police chief

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — A beloved former mayor and police chief was honored with a special ceremony.

Residents of Scotts Hill say they are making sure long-time resident and former Mayor and Chief Jessie S. Powers is never forgotten.

Saturday morning, residents remembered Powers by attending the unveiling of his highway memorial on Tennessee Highway 14 in Henderson County.

“Our city historian, after Jessie passed, asked us to do something in honor of Jessie, and his suggestion was us naming a section of the highway here in town. That’s what today’s ceremony is for, to recognize him in a way that will last forever,” said Scotts Hill Mayor Kenny Parrish.

Powers served on the force for 40 years. At the end of his term, he was the longest serving chief in Tennessee.

“Unique individual. He was a lifetime of service to the town. I mean his whole work life was spent here,” Mayor Parrish said.

After Powers retired from being police chief, he served as Scotts Hill’s mayor until his death.

Community members say he was a father and grandfather to them, regardless of blood relation.

“For the family, it should let them know that the community cared about him as much as he cared about them,” Mayor Parrish said.

Mayor Parrish says for the community, the sign is a symbol of respect.

Scotts Hill residents say, with this dedication, it will keep the memory of Powers alive.