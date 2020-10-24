Local record store benefits for the homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. – In downtown Jackson, you can find people having plenty of fun while giving back to the community with an event called ‘Krew Fest’. The event helps people in need.

“So many homeless people out and they need extra clothing, food and need general help all around so we’re out here to support and help to do what we can to help a good cause,” said Mark Roberts, Crazy Dawg Catering.

Saturday was National Record Selling Day and the Third Eye Curiosities Record Store along with many partners are raising money to give back to the homeless in Jackson. Hunter Cross, co-owner of Third Eye Curiosities, says this event has plenty of meaning to it with a lot of donations.

“Basically 20 percent of our proceeds is going to RIFA and Area Relief Ministries. We’re also having people donate coats, non-perishable foods as well as hygiene products,” said Cross.

One of the event partners, ‘Rescue One’ came out to add to the donations making sure the event leaves an impact on others.

“People in the community backing them up and helping to support them as well we’re really glad for the turn out we got boxes full of food. I’m very happy with the outcome and response,” said Glenn Buckley.

The record store plans to hold this event again next year in hopes of a greater outcome.