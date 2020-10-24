Pet of the Week: Buddy

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

This week’s special boy is named Buddy. He is approximately 2-years-old, and weighs about 60 pounds.

He is a sweet boy that needs an active home. This happy-go-lucky dog just wants to be where his people are.

He’s good with other dogs, fully vetted, neutered and chipped. He is also house, leash, and kennel trained!

For more information on how to adopt Buddy — or any other dogs — you can go to the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.