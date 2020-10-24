Pop-up event offers safer disposal for old prescriptions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kroger partnered with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to raise awareness against prescription drug use.

There were pop-up events held around Jackson at several different stores, offering the community the chance to come and dispose of any drugs they are not using anymore.

University Parkway Kroger Store Leader John Maness says Kroger and Kroger Health are always focused on the well being of the local community.

“It’s just a safe and secure place to drop off any old prescription medication or any prescription medication that you may find,” Maness said. “Just so they don’t wind up in the hands of our youth, in the community, or anybody that they don’t belong to for that matter,” Maness said.

If you missed the pop-up event, you can dispose of your medications at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The event was held for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.