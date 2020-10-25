247,587 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,131 deaths, 973 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 247,587 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, October 25. In addition, 3,131 people have died and 973 are currently hospitalized. Another 218,067 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 13,267 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 160 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,688

Bedford County – 1,709

Benton County – 419

Bledsoe County – 1,017

Blount County – 3,343

Bradley County – 3,587

Campbell County – 1,030

Cannon County – 415

Carroll County – 1,148

Carter County — 1,556

Cheatham County – 1,060

Chester County – 732

Claiborne County – 526

Clay County – 406

Cocke County – 1,058

Coffee County – 1,894

Crockett County — 868

Cumberland County – 1,610

Davidson County – 31,748

Decatur County – 663

DeKalb County – 732

Dickson County – 1,691

Dyer County – 2,237

Fayette County – 1,692

Fentress County – 916

Franklin County – 1,295

Gibson County – 2,162

Giles County – 969

Grainger County – 611

Greene County – 1,750

Grundy County – 570

Hamblen County – 2,464

Hamilton County – 11,758

Hancock County – 119

Hardeman County — 1,898

Hardin County – 1,397

Hawkins County – 1,209

Haywood County — 1,295

Henderson County — 1,416

Henry County — 796

Hickman County – 803

Houston County – 420

Humphreys County – 450

Jackson County – 452

Jefferson County – 1,555

Johnson County – 1,150

Knox County – 12,738

Lake County – 985

Lauderdale County – 1,436

Lawrence County – 1,618

Lewis County — 403

Lincoln County – 897

Loudon County – 1,623

Macon County – 1,343

Madison County – 3,780

Marion County – 773

Marshall County – 1,138

Maury County – 3,307

McMinn County – 1,640

McNairy County — 1,129

Meigs County – 327

Monroe County – 1,462

Montgomery County – 4,217

Moore County — 269

Morgan County — 443

Obion County — 1,788

Overton County – 1,227

Perry County – 308

Pickett County — 274

Polk County – 511

Putnam County – 4,440

Rhea County – 1,111

Roane County – 1,302

Robertson County – 2,614

Rutherford County – 11,893

Scott County – 384

Sequatchie County – 346

Sevier County – 3,351

Shelby County – 36,376

Smith County – 991

Stewart County — 331

Sullivan County – 3,763

Sumner County – 6,114

Tipton County – 2,367

Trousdale County – 1,775

Unicoi County – 418

Union County — 543

Van Buren County – 207

Warren County – 1,439

Washington County – 3,476

Wayne County – 1,600

Weakley County — 1,561

White County – 1,188

Williamson County – 7,102

Wilson County – 4,690

Out of state – 4,079

Pending – 2,206

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 309

Asian – 2,147

Black or African-American – 41,249

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 179

Other/Multiracial – 27,143

White – 140,340

Pending – 36,220

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 165,173

Hispanic – 27,354

Pending – 55,060

Gender:

Female – 127,920

Male – 117,686

Pending – 1,981

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.