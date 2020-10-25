30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,789 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 3,789.
Those patients range in age from 16-years-old to 86-years-old.
Fourteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,211 (58.4%)
- 38301: 1,152 (30.4%)
- 38356: 59 (1.6%)
- 38391: 45 (1.2%)
- 38366: 65 (1.7%)
- 38343: 38 (1%)
- 38313: 77 (2%)
- 38392: 25 (0.6%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 42 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 41 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,110 (29.3%)
- White: 1,598 (42.2%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 90 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 73 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 906 (23.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,105 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,662 (43.9%)
- Unknown: 22 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,380 (89.2%)
- Not recovered: 84 (2.2%)
- Better: 115 (3%)
- Unknown: 136 (3.6%)
- Deaths: 74 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 170 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 480 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 698 (18.4%)
- 31 – 40 years: 565 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 531 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 550 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 404 (10.7%)
- 71 – 80 years: 213 (5.6%)
- 80+: 149 (3.9%)
- Unknown: 29 (0.8%)