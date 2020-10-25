Local church holds fall scavenger hunt for kids

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church is not letting COVID-19 stop them from having fall festivities.

Englewood North Campus in Medina held a fall family scavenger hunt giving kids and their families the opportunity to come together during this unfortunate time.

Everyone dressed up in their favorite costumes as families and church members teamed up to hunt for clues around the community.

“It’s just one small little activity they can come with their families which I think is really important and with their friends and participate, get candy and a grand prize out of it is a win,”said Pastor John Kenney.

There was a photo booth at the event. Photographers took pictures of the kids as a way to make them feel special.