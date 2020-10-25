Local hosts Family Fun Day for community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every year near Halloween, SoulQuest Church delivers Family Fun Day to the Jackson community.

Senior Pastor Ronnie Coleman says this year is special because it gives the community a glimpse of where their new church will be.

“Today we actually have it on our land. This is the land where our future church building will be sitting one day. We bought 25 acres right here next to Smallwood’s of Campers and Trailers, and we thought this year, well let’s have it outside. It’s better with COVID and everything like that,” Coleman said.

Coleman says this event brings 1,000 people annually. He says people travel from all over West Tennessee for this day.

“We got jump houses, we got a petting zoo, pony rides and hayrides and free food. It’s just been a great day,” Coleman said.

SoulQuest Sound Technician David Rodamaker says people attend the event regardless of church or faith affiliation.

“It’s just insane to see people come that wouldn’t set foot in church other days,” Rodamaker said. “They’re like, ‘I can wear my costume? My kids can wear a costume?’ I had somebody ask, ‘Hey do you care if I paint my kids face?’ I don’t care what you do, just come!” Rodamaker said.

Rodamaker says he hopes the event can bring people closer to God and help people understand what SoulQuest stands for.

“SoulQuest is for those who aren’t here yet and is there for people who don’t know God, and either have been burnt by a church or just don’t feel comfortable, don’t feel like they fit in. That’s what we’re here for. For everybody that’s messed up, for everybody that doesn’t feel at home, everybody that wants somebody to love them. It’s all we’re here for,” Rodamaker said.

Coleman says they do not have an exact date for when the new church location will be built, but he hopes soon.

Over 600 people attended Sunday’s annual Family Fun Day.

You can visit SoulQuest Church at their temporary location on Union University Drive every Sunday.